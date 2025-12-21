Furphy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Furphy is coming off his best performance of the season in a 128-109 loss to the Pelicans, when he tallied 18 points and two rebounds over 23 minutes. He appears to have sprained his left ankle during that game, which puts him in jeopardy of missing the front end of the Pacers' back-to-back set Monday. His absence would mean more rotational minutes would be available for Garrison Matthews and Jarace Walker.