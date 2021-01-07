Brogdon scored 35 points (13-25 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding seven assists, three steals and two rebounds in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets,
The 28-year-old set a new career scoring high in the victory as he topped 30 points for the second time in three games. Brogdon has been on fire to begin the season, averaging 23.6 points, 7.0 assists, 4.1 boards, 3.1 threes and 2,0 steals through eight games -- numbers that would represent career highs in points, made threes and steals if he can keep up that pace.
