Brogdon collected 26 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Brogdon continued his hot shooting from distance and has now made 13 threes over his last three games. The guard has shot 54.2 percent from behind the arc while attempting a team-high 8.0 attempts per game over that stretch. Brogdon was also able to impact the game as a distributor, recording at least eight assists for just the second time since the All-Star break.