Turner contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and three blocks over 28 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Despite both teams opting to play small at times, Turner still managed to have a tangible impact on the game, blocking three shots for the third time in the past four games. Turner has been relatively consistent throughout the playoffs, providing the Pacers with a reliable defensive anchor. Now leading the NBA Finals 1-0, Indiana will look to consolidate its lead when the two teams meet again Sunday.