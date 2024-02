Turner ended Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets with 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 31 minutes.

Turner poured in Indiana's first 11 points of the game, but he delivered modest output down the stretch of the contest. Monday represented Turner's second consecutive game with at least 20 points and his 19th game with 20-plus points this season.