Turner totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 Game 3 loss to the Heat.

Turner has combined for 11 rejections through the first three playoff games and he has been efficient offensively in the last two. Still, this is his first double-digit rebounding game of the series, and with Domantas Sabonis (foot) still sidelined, Turner will likely need to be more consistent cleaning the glass if the Pacers are going to make a comeback in this first round series.