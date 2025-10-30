Siakam went off for 27 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three turnovers in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Mavs.

Siakam has been rolling this season, hitting career-highs across the board behind averages of 26.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.5 triples, 1.5 steals, 0.5 swats and 2.0 turnovers per contest His usage rate has skyrocketed to 29.7 sans Bennedict Mathurin (toe), as he's the only guy on this Pacers' team who can consistently create his own offense. Expect the big stat lines to continue.