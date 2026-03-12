site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Ruled out for Thursday
Siakam (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns.
No surprise here, as Siakam was originally considered doubtful for this contest. With this news, Kobe Brown and Micah Potter could see additional minutes Thursday.
