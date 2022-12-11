Head coach Willie Green said that he's "extremely hopeful" that Ingram (toe) will be able to return for the Pelicans' upcoming three-game road trip that begins Tuesday in Utah, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Ingram and Herbert Jones (ankle) will miss their seventh and fifth consecutive games, respectively, when the two sit out Sunday's home game against the Suns, but both wings look as though they could be on track to return during the upcoming week. Whenever Ingram and Jones are both back in the fold, Trey Murphy and Dyson Daniels are likely to move to the bench and see playing-time reductions as a result.