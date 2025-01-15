McCollum ended Tuesday's 119-113 win over Chicago with eight points (3-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Duds like this have been few and far between this season, but two of arguably his worst games of the season have occurred in January. Despite that, McCollum is still averaging 23.0 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 3.8 three-pointers through eight January appearances.