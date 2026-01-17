Queen amassed 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Pacers.

After finishing with just four points on 0-of-5 shooting in Wednesday's win over the Nets, Queen bounced back Friday. The rookie big man was one of six Pelicans players to score in double figures and has posted at least 10 points in four of his last five outings. Additionally, the Maryland product grabbed a game-best 12 boards, securing his fourth double-double in eight appearances this month. During that span, Queen has averaged 10.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 27.1 minutes per tilt.