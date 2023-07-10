Daniels totaled 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals over 29 minutes in Sunday's 94-86 victory over Golden State.

Daniels struggled a bit with his shot but still produced an impressive stat line. He was stellar on the boards and flashed his playmaking ability while playing his usual stifling defense. After playing just 17.7 minutes per game in 59 appearances last season, Daniels could be in line for an increased role in his second season if he continues to contribute at a high level.