Daniels (knee) was spotted getting shots up following Monday's practice, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Daniels underwent successful surgery in mid-February to address a meniscus tear in his left knee and was expected to miss at least a month. While he was getting shots up, the second-year wing was stationary and working on floaters in the lane, suggesting he has a long way to go before he's cleared for game action.
More News
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Out indefinitely with meniscus tear•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Out for Monday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Records four steals in reserve role•
-
Pelicans' Dyson Daniels: Moves to bench•