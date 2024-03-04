Daniels (knee) was spotted getting shots up following Monday's practice, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Daniels underwent successful surgery in mid-February to address a meniscus tear in his left knee and was expected to miss at least a month. While he was getting shots up, the second-year wing was stationary and working on floaters in the lane, suggesting he has a long way to go before he's cleared for game action.