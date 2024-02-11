Daniels (knee) will not play Monday versus Memphis.
Daniels will be sidelined by left knee soreness for the second consecutive game, marking his only two absences of the season. Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall and Jordan Hawkins played enlarged roles Saturday and will likely continue crowdsourcing Daniels' role.
