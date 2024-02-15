The Pelicans announced Thursday that Daniels underwent a successful meniscectomy on his left knee and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Daniels suffered a meniscus tear in his left knee recently and will be sidelined at least a month following his procedure. While Thursday's update offers slightly more clarity regarding his return timetable, a better idea of his status should come into focus once he's re-evaluated. He could be in the mix to return late in the regular season or for a potential postseason run, but Jordan Hawkins and Jose Alvarado are candidates to see increased work while Daniels is sidelined.