Pelicans' Emeka Okafor: Scores eight points Monday
Okafor totaled eight points (4-10 FG), seven rebounds and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 118-103 win over the Pistons.
Okafor earned his first start in nearly five years as the Pelicans tried to quell the Pistons' big men tandem. He flirted with a double-double with light usage, but mainly served the purposed of slowing Andre Drummond on the offensive end and getting the Pelicans a victory. Expect Okafor to head back to the bench with Nikola Mirotic playing well.
