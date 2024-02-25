Williamson (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Williamson is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup, and the Pelicans will need to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status. If he's unavailable, Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall could see increased run.
