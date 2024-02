Williamson (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Williamson, Brandon Ingram (ankle), CJ McCollum (ankle) and Trey Murphy (calf) all got the green light after being considered game-time decisions. Despite a lingering foot issue, Williamson has been strong recently, averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 33.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.