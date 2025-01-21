Thompson logged 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 23 minutes during Monday's 107-96 win over the Rockets.

Thompson finished just one rebound shy of a double-double, and the second-year forward remains a productive presence in the Pistons' lineup. He's made seven starts in a row, and his role isn't likely to change as long as Jaden Ivey (lower leg) remains sidelined. During those seven starts, Thompson is averaging 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.9 steals across 21.9 minutes per game.