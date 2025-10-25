Thompson totaled 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over Houston.

Thompson was limited to just 24 minutes due to early foul trouble, but still managed to deliver a full stat line. Early signs are good for Thompson, coming off a season in which he was eased into things following some health concerns. Anyone who managed to grab him in drafts has to be thrilled with his efforts thus far. Look for him to continue his strong start when the Pistons host the Celtics on Sunday.