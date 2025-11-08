Thompson registered 14 points (7-14 FG), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 125-107 win over the Nets.

Thompson had himself another fruitful night, scoring double digits for the seventh time in the first nine games, while also recording four combined steals and blocks. Although his playing time has been a little inconsistent, Thompson has proven himself to be a key piece for the Pistons, averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28,5 minutes per game.