site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-caris-levert-doubtful-for-friday-516527 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Doubtful for Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeVert (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Warriors.
LeVert appears likely to miss his sixth game in a row Friday. If he does sit out against Golden State, his next chance to return comes Sunday against Brooklyn.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories