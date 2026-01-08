LeVert (knee) tallied five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 12 minutes in Wednesday's 108-93 win over the Bulls.

In his return from a four-game absence due to left knee tendinopathy, LeVert had his playing time monitored carefully. His 12-minute workload was his smallest of the season, but LeVert managed to fill out the stat sheet nicely during his time on the court. Once he gets fully ramped up from the knee injury, LeVert could cut into the playing time of Daniss Jenkins, who has played 20-plus minutes in three straight contests.