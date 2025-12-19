Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable against Hornets
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeVert is questionable for Saturday's game against Charlotte with right knee soreness.
The veteran swingman's status could be determined following Saturday's pregame warmups. If the Pistons decide not to clear LeVert for action, more playing time would become open to Javonte Green and Ronald Holland.