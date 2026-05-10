LeVert is questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cavaliers due to a right heel contusion.

LeVert has seen a varying role throughout the postseason thus far, and he could miss Monday's game due to a heel issue. In the series, he is averaging 4.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 13.0 minutes per contest. If he is unable to go, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green could see extra minutes off the bench.