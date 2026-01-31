site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pistons-caris-levert-questionable-for-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Caris LeVert: Questionable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
LeVert (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.
LeVert has missed the past six games for Detroit, but the veteran guard has been upgraded to day-to-day. If he's unable to return, the Pistons will likely continue to lean on Daniss Jenkins.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories