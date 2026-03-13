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Pistons' Caris LeVert: Upgraded to probable
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1 min read
LeVert (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against Memphis.
LeVert is trending towards a return after three straight games on the shelf. The Pistons could be very shorthanded Friday, so LeVert would be a candidate for a slight uptick in minutes and usage.
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