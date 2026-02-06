Jenkins isn't listed on the Pistons' injury report and will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks.

After he was inactive for Thursday's loss to the Wizards, Jenkins will suit up for the second leg of the back-to-back set in what will mark his 50th game of the season as an active player for Detroit. Because two-way players aren't eligible to be active for more than 50 games, Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon told Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press on Friday that he expects Jenkins to be converted to a standard contract later this weekend to clear up any concern about the second-year guard's availability moving forward. Jenkins has been a key piece on the second unit and as an occasional replacement in the starting five for Cade Cunningham this season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.3 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 16.8 minutes per contest while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from downtown.