Jenkins finished with 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 118-80 victory over New York.

Jenkins finished with 18 points in 18 minutes, once again flashing his offensive upside. With his two-way contract ending Friday, Detroit will now be converting him to a full-time contract, allowing him to play out the rest of the season. With Jaden Ivey now in Chicago, it appears Jenkins will continue to play a meaningful role moving forward, putting him on the fantasy radar in slightly deeper formats. For those in standard leagues, he should be considered a viable streaming option.