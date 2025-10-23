Robinson closed with two points (1-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt) in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 115-111 loss to Chicago.

The Pistons needed a replacement in the first unit for Jaden Ivey (knee), and Robinson floundered in his opportunity with the starting group during his Pistons debut. Robinson has some time to solidify his place with the starters until Ivey is cleared, but he may not have a particularly long leash. Isaiah Stewart double-doubled off the bench Wednesday, and Ronald Holland dropped 19 points and a full stat line in the second unit.