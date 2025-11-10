Robinson produced 17 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one assist and three steals across 30 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 111-108 win over the 76ers.

Robinson has been elite for the Pistons from beyond the arc, logging eight games with multiple threes made and is averaging 2.6 threes on a 40 percent clip. He will look to continue his red-hot shooting from three Monday against the Wizards.