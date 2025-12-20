default-cbs-image
Robinson (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Robinson's availability doesn't come as much of a surprise, as the 31-year-old wing was previously considered probable due to a left hip issue. In 25 appearances this season, Robinson is averaging 11.9 points and 2.8 3PM across 30.4 minutes.

