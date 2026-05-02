Huerter (Adductor) is listed as questionable for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Orlando.

Huerter played sporadically during the first four contests of this series before being ruled out altogether for Games 5 and 6. If Huerter misses a third consecutive game, Daniss Jenkins and Javonte Green could see additional action, although head coach J.B. Bickerstaff might continue to rely on the starters to absorb most of the minutes.