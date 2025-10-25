Reed had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 19 minutes during Friday's 115-111 win over Houston.

Reed saw meaningful minutes Friday, filling the void after Jalen Duren was ejected. In what was somewhat of a surprise, it was Reed who got the nod over Isaiah Stewart, falling one rebound short of a double-double. Despite his per-minute upside, Reed is unlikely to feature on a nightly basis, although he is worth keeping an eye on, just in case Duren is suspended.