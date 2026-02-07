Reed racked up 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 118-80 win over the Knicks.

Reed played meaningful minutes, sliding into the backup center role after Jalen Duren was ruled out with a knee injury. The fact that this game was a blowout also worked in Reed's favor, allowing him to close the game over Isaiah Stewart. If Duren is to miss further time, Reed is someone to consider in deeper formats, especially if you need rebounds and defensive stats.