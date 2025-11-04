Reed ended with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and two steals in five minutes during Monday's 114-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Reed does not appear to have a consistent role, as he is currently third in the depth chart at center behind Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart. Even with Tobias Harris (ankle) being ruled out Monday, which led to Stewart sliding into the starting lineup, Reed played only five minutes, which may be an indicator that he will not be among the rotation with a fully healthy Detroit roster.