Graves racked up three points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 loss to New York.

Graves has struggled to find his offensive rhythm, averaging just 1.7 points on 2-for-10 shooting over his last three appearances. The rookie has played between 13 and 18 minutes in each of his last five games, providing limited opportunities for consistent fantasy production. While Kawhi Leonard's continued absence could preserve his spot in the rotation, Graves remains a deep-league option at best.