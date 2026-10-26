Graves contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 20 minutes during Sunday's 117-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Graves delivered an efficient performance off Toronto's bench, contributing across several statistical categories despite playing just 20 minutes. The rookie's six rebounds and four assists were particularly encouraging, while his defensive contributions added to his well-rounded showing. Graves could earn additional opportunities if he continues producing at this level, making him a player to monitor in deeper fantasy leagues.