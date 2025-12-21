Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Cleared to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram (ankle) has been cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Nets, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.
Ingram went to the locker room in the first half after tweaking his right ankle, but he has been given the green light to return after being evaluated by medical staff. He'll continue to serve as the Raptors' focal point on offense, especially for as long as RJ Barrett (knee) is sidelined.
