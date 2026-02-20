Raptors' Brandon Ingram: Erupts for 31 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ingram tallied 31 points (11-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 win over the Bulls.
Ingram led the way to victory by compiling a team-high 31 points while also contributing on the boards and as a playmaker. He'd been held to 13 points in each of his previous two appearances prior to the All-Star break, so Thursday's performance was a promising sign for fantasy managers. Ingram has now racked up 30-plus points in three of his previous seven showings.
