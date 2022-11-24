Boucher chipped in 12 points (2-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 loss to Brooklyn.

Boucher was a monster on the glass and while he posted another double-double, his second in a row and third over his last five appearances, he had an awful showing in terms of shooting since he needed 15 shots and eight trips to the charity stripe to score only 12 points. Regardless of the lack of efficiency, Boucher is leaving his slow start to the season in the rearview mirror and has averaged 17.2 points with 9.8 rebounds off the bench across his last five outings.