Despite previous reports, Boucher (illness) is listed as available on the injury report for Tuesday's game versus the Magic.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca and Esfandiar Braheni of The Athletic have both reported that Boucher will sit out Tuesday due to an illness. Still, the Raptor's official injury report and the daily lineups page on NBA.com both indicate that Boucher is available. Due to this conflicting information, it remains to be seen if Boucher will ultimately suit up against Orlando.