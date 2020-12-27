Boucher posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and seven blocks in 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Spurs.

Boucher has been extremely productive in his first two appearances of the season, racking up 34 points, 15 rebounds and nine blocks combined while logging under 30 minutes in each of his first two contests. He's not likely to crack the starting five anytime soon, but Boucher might have a big role off the bench for Toronto moving forward -- and that should make him a productive fantasy asset across most formats as long as he's able to keep this up. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the 76ers.