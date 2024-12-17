Boucher provided 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.

Despite being healthy, Boucher didn't appear in any of Toronto's previous three games. However, he was thrust into an expanded role late in Monday's loss to the Bulls after Jakob Poeltl (groin) left the contest. Poeltl is set for an MRI to determine the exact severity of the injury, but if he misses time, Boucher should have a consistent role in the frontcourt, splitting time with Kelly Olynyk and Jonathan Mogbo. When Boucher has played 20-plus minutes this season (10 games), he's averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals-plus-blocks in 22.3 minutes per game.