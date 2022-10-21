Boucher (hamstring) will miss Friday's tilt against the Nets, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Boucher missed Wednesday's season opener due to the same injury and will miss the first half of the back-to-back set Friday. Khem Birch, who also missed Wednesday's contest, will play Friday and will share the backup center duties with Precious Achiuwa and Christian Koloko.
