Mitchell won't start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Gradey Dick (calf) and Immanuel Quickley (shoulder) both out, Mitchell moved back into the starting lineup Monday in Detroit, posting three points and three assists in 31 minutes. However, the Raptors want more shooting in the first unit, so Ja'Kobe Walter will make his first career start, ending Mitchell to the bench.