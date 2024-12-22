Mitchell (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell will return to game action after he was held out of Thursday's loss to the Nets due to a right shoulder strain. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 4.8 points, 4.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 22.2 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Officially ruled out•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Late addition to injury report•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Solid outing in loss Thursday•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Will play vs. Dallas•
-
Raptors' Davion Mitchell: Questionable for Saturday•