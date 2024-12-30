Mitchell (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mitchell is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing due to the illness. If the 26-year-old remains sidelined, Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
