Wright will come off the pine Saturday against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Kyle Lowry (thigh) and Danny Green (knee) recovered from their injuries, Wright, along with Fred VanVleet, will head back to the bench. When in that role, Wright has averaged 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 16.5 minutes.

