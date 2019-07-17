Robinson has agreed to a non-guaranteed one-year deal with the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Robinson, undrafted out of Florida in 2017, has spent the past two seasons with the Wizards. He played in the 2019 summer league with Portland, totaling 48 points, 25 rebounds, five blocks, four steals and two assists in 102 minutes. While those numbers don't jump off the page, it was enough for Toronto to be interested in bringing Robinson on.